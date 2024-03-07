The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

'We're still here': Gomeroi community celebrates appeal against gas project

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
March 7 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gomeroi woman Polly Cutmore said she was "proud" of her nation when she heard about the Federal Court ruling. Picture supplied
Gomeroi woman Polly Cutmore said she was "proud" of her nation when she heard about the Federal Court ruling. Picture supplied

TRADITIONAL owners have won the right to appeal the approval of a major coal-seam gas project on country which they say "needs to be protected".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.