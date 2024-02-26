The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Joyce takes a week off from Parliament

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated February 26 2024 - 6:18pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barnaby Joyce will take a week of leave from Parliament. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Barnaby Joyce will take a week of leave from Parliament. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Nationals frontbencher Barnaby Joyce will take a week of leave from Parliament, after he was filmed lying on a Braddon footpath and swearing into his phone earlier this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.