'Dear God, Barnaby's done it again' | Letters to the editor

How New England's Nationals voters must have wept when, in a new low, even for him, a video of Barnaby Joyce, laying in a Canberra gutter and shouting obscenities into his mobile phone, splashed across the national morning news cycle.
It took until Wednesday morning before the Party "damage control department" finally got the Nationals leader David Littleproud onto his feet to explain the obvious - Barnaby has problems.
This fact came as little surprise for long-time political commentators and perhaps even the general public.
Barnaby had been drinking - no surprise there, and he was on medication - also no surprise, considering his job and consistent tendency to savour other people's cigarettes. But Barnaby apparently mixed the two, if the spin doctors and Littleproud's hackneyed, 1950's excuse for overindulgence and unacceptable behaviour is to be believed.
There isn't one modern doctor who doesn't ask if the patient drinks alcohol before prescribing any drug. Today's doctors (and pharmaceutical companies) actually warn patients of side-effects of drinking while on certain medications.
How little respect the Nationals leadership have for their supporters ... but I digress, and there is more.
David Littleproud tried hard to sway public sympathy by making the instigator the "victim" of his own drunken spectacle. And the damage control strategy almost worked. Until it came to the part where it revealed Barnaby is working through some family issues.
You could pick the instant when "poor Barnaby" disappeared by the look on Littleproud's face, and almost hear journalists everywhere reaching for their phones. "Are these new issues? Are they old, unsettled issues coming back to haunt him? Are they very new issues that the Party can't handle just yet? When did they begin?" etc, etc. etc. Another saga that will just keep on giving?
Vikki Campion loyally confirmed he was talking to her on the phone on the night in question. Witnesses (and the video) confirmed Barnaby's language was absolutely foul.
So, with the Nationals damage control team now pedalling frantically to out-spin sprouting media stories, which could speculate on everything from another woman to domestic violence the public wearily shakes its head again while muttering, "Dear God, Barnaby's done it again..."
Steve Green, Chinchilla
Barnaby Joyce was the very vociferous leader of the September 2023 bi-partisan delegation to Washington to plead for Julian Assange's freedom. Your publication ran various articles, as did the national and international media.
This week, on the occasion of the vote to urge the US and the UK to allow the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to return to Australia, most of the coalition voted against it, including Mr Dutton who as previously voiced his support for such a move.
Mr Joyce was not present for the vote. Happy to take a trip to Washington and front the world's media, can't turn up to vote.
September 2023:
"We didn't come here to pick a fight, we came here to get a resolution," Mr Joyce said.
"What we want to see is this issue brought to a close.
"And what we are hearing from people within the United States [is] that it's a growing movement, a growing view that is held by them as well, and that's very encouraging."'
He said: "I was the deputy prime minister, the acting prime minister and deputy in the National Security Committee of Cabinet," he says. "WikiLeaks was damaging to me, embarrassing, even infuriating. Look, I will be open about it: I don't terribly like Assange but there is a principle at stake here - and it doesn't matter if I don't like him. You, America, are setting a dangerous precedent."
Mr Joyce's theatrics are starkly in contrast to his inaction on voting when it counts.
Jeni Bone, Robina
Readers will be aware of the recent attempts by the Nationals to delay the introduction of renewable energy sources once again for our electrical generation.
Not many people would invite electrical wind generators, solar panel farms or transmission lines to be constructed on their farm (even when financially compensated for it and receiving a reliable income year after year). Yet everyone would like to have a demonstrated cheaper electrical supply from a non-polluting, sustainable sources.
If there is a better alternative let the National Party provide a coherent, logical, long term and sustainable solution independently proved for the benefit of all Australians.
As stated in the SMH editorial February 8th, 2024 '" the Nationals decision to reject renewables is extraordinary and short sighted". It is time for the dinosaurs to evolve.
Let us all remember there is no Planet B.
Ian Regan, Attunga
