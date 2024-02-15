The Northern Daily Leader
'Dear God, Barnaby's done it again' | Letters to the editor

By Northern Daily Leader Letters to the Editor
February 16 2024 - 5:45am
New England MP Barnaby Joyce is being urged to take personal leave after a drunken incident on a Canberra street. Picture from file
Dear God, Barnaby's done it again

How New England's Nationals voters must have wept when, in a new low, even for him, a video of Barnaby Joyce, laying in a Canberra gutter and shouting obscenities into his mobile phone, splashed across the national morning news cycle.

