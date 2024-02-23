As two-day tournament wraps up, focus turns to upcoming senior championships

You'd think after two back-to-back days of golf, Stephanie King might be looking to put her feet up.
But not so.
After playing Thursday and Friday in the Veteran Women's Golfers Association of NSW two day tournament, the Tamworth Lady Golfers captain will be back out on the fairways on Saturday for the regular local competition.
She won't be alone, several of the Tamworth contingent involved in the tournament will be doing the same, she said.
Hotter conditions greeted competitors for Friday's 18-hole Individual Stableford, which was won by Ryde/Paramatta's Helen Veverka with 38 points.
Kay Hobbs was the best of the locals with 36 points.
Played across four divisions, Werris Creek's Jann Moore (34 points) topped Division 2, Wakehurst's Laraine Burrows (33 points) Division 23 and Tamworth's Fay Wales (34 points) Division 4.
"What was good to see was a great variety of clubs represented in the winners list," King said.
Drawing a field of around 130 for the Diamond Jubilee Trophy 18-hole Fourball Stableford on Thursday and just under 110 on Friday, she said everyone commented that it was a "very enjoyable" couple of days.
One of the highlights was a performance from the TLG's resident singer, Elaine Holden, at the presentation dinner on Thursday night.
"She got everyone up dancing," King said.
The first time Tamworth has held the tournament in more than 10 years, the focus will be back on the city in a couple of weeks as it hosts the Men's and Women's NSW Senior Amateur Championships.
Tamworth Golf Club and the Longyard will co-host the event from March 5-7.
Open to players 50 and over with an equivalent handicap not greater than 13.4 for the men and 22.4 for the women, the respective 54-hole tournaments will be preceded by the NSW Senior Foursomes.
King, who will play in the women's event, believes it is the first time the tournament has come to Tamworth.
