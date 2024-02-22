The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Golfers hit the fairways as NSW veteran women's event returns to Tamworth

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated February 22 2024 - 4:40pm, first published 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Peter Hardin

The Veteran Women's Golfers Association of NSW two day tournament teed off in ideal conditions in Tamworth on Thursday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.