Golfers hit the fairways as NSW veteran women's event returns to Tamworth

The Veteran Women's Golfers Association of NSW two day tournament teed off in ideal conditions in Tamworth on Thursday.
Being hosted by the Tamworth Lady Golfers, the event has attracted golfing enthusiasts from all over.
Getting underway with the 18-hole Fourball Stableford for the Diamond Jubilee trophy on Thursday, Tamworth Lady Golfers captain, Stephanie King, said the day started out "very nicely" with those that hit the fairways enjoying clear and cool conditions.
By mid-afternoon the comment from those coming in was that it had gotten "very steamy and hot".
"They're coming in and enjoying a cool drink," King said.
The first time in over 10 years the tournament has been held in Tamworth, fortunately the course held up well to the rain on Monday afternoon.
"We've had so many comments about the course being in fantastic condition," King said.
Not that helped her too much.
King joked that she found herself hitting out from "under quite a few trees" during her round.
But she "very much enjoyed" playing with VWGA NSW vice-president Virginnia Hewitt, and had "a very nice morning" with her and their partners from Forbes.
The Taree/Forster-Tuncurry team of Jo-Ann Richardson and Cindy Gough claimed the coveted Diamond Jubilee Trophy on a count-back from Werris Creek's Meg Whipple and Jill Fuller, after both finished with a score of 41 points.
Friday is an 18-Hole Individual Stableford with play commencing at 8am.
