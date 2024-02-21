'It's a fun event': VWGA tournament draws golfers from across NSW to Tamworth

There are few more eager for the beginning of the Veteran Women's Golfers Association two day tournament than Stephanie King.
The local resident has played golf since she was 10, and is the current captain of the Tamworth Lady Golfers, who will host the tournament at the Tamworth Golf Club this Thursday and Friday.
"It's our biggest field for several years in an open tournament," King said.
"They're coming from many different clubs, there's a big group coming from Forbes and another group coming from Nelson Bay. There's 29 clubs coming in all."
135 golfers are expected to attend the tournament, which is being held in Tamworth for the first time in "more than 10 years", King said.
The players, all of whom must be over 50 to enter, will team up to compete for the Diamond Jubilee trophy in the 18 Hole Fourball Stableford Handicap on Thursday.
Then, on Friday, they will vie for sole honours in the 18 Hole Individual Stableford competition.
Now in her third year as captain, King admitted there is "a lot of responsibility" that comes with the role, which she will have to bear even once the tournament starts.
But she hopes that once Thursday's team event is underway, she and teammate Lesley Jeffries (who is the TLG president) can enjoy it.
"I will try to relax once we get started," King said.
"It's a fun event as well. There is certainly the competitive aspect, but the women are coming to meet other women, enjoy the event, and play a different golf course than usual."
Though the Tamworth Golf Club course usually plays quite fast, King said, the recent rain has helped it recover from the harsh heat it has received this summer.
She expects golfers to arrive to a lush, thriving course.
"It's in fantastic condition, actually," King said.
"That bit of rain we've had recently has really topped off the effort that the greenkeepers have put into the course. It's just excellent at the moment, the fairways are very green and grassy, the rough is not too long, and the greens are excellent."
As a result, it is playing a little slower than usual - but that has not stopped members from flocking to the course.
In fact, King said, their local season started last week with more players than the year prior. And among their number were some names to watch in this week's tournament.
"Particularly on the Thursday, we have some very low handicappers playing," she said.
"One of the locals is Gail Salter, her handicap is very low. Another one is Mary Anne Macklinshaw ... they will be expected to do well."
The tournament, held in partnership with the Veteran Women Golfer's Association of NSW and Carey's Freight Lines, will tee off at 7.30am on Thursday, followed by an 8am tee-off time on Friday.
