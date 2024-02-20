The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Letrell's eyes firmly on the target as he throws his way to nationals glory

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated February 20 2024 - 7:07pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letrell Allen showed he's a young master of his craft at the recent Australian Junior Darts Championships. Picture by Peter Hardin
Letrell Allen showed he's a young master of his craft at the recent Australian Junior Darts Championships. Picture by Peter Hardin

Like many younger siblings, Letrell Allen idolises his older brother Desean.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.