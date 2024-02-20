Chance for a fresh start in a community 'badly burned' by energy company

Residents in Walcha are cautiously optimistic a new company could provide the winds of change for a major renewable energy project that's been causing a stir among locals.
Major electricity generator Origin Energy acquired Walcha Energy on Tuesday, February 20, the latter of which has been developing the Ruby Hills wind project in Walcha and the Salisbury solar project in Uralla.
The solar project was withdrawn in June last year, but Origin has indicated interest in its revival.
The combined capacity of the two renewable energy projects is expected to be able to power more than 1.25 million homes, but residents say the large scale of the projects is exactly why they're worried.
"With a town of 2500 people, a workforce of that size has enormous impacts on housing costs. We have a number of people already renting on their limit and if they're pushed out they simply won't return," president of community group Voice for Walcha Cameron Greig said.
Voice for Walcha has been fighting to reduce the size of the Ruby Hills wind project and the Winterbourne Windfarm by Dutch company Vestas.
"There's been a clear indication that 80 per cent of the community don't want these projects in the shape that they've been proposed," Mr Greig said, referencing an online survey the group ran earlier this year.
The Walcha local said now that Origin was in charge, it's a "key moment" for the wind project's future, and likely the developer's only opportunity to change people's minds on the project's viability.
"If they come into the community and consult with us they'll be very welcome. They could contrast themselves with the previous developer, who essentially built an abyssal model," Mr Greig said.
"Sadly our community has been really badly burned by developers using phrases like 'social license' and 'engagement' because the action [from Walcha Energy] has been so different from the messaging."
For Origin's part, the company put out a statement saying its "immediate focus" was on engaging with the local community.
"We're committed to keeping the community informed and updated about our plans and will work closely with host landholders, councils, traditional owners, and key community stakeholders as we progress these development projects through the approval stages and beyond," Origin's Head of Energy Supply and Operations, Greg Jarvis, said.
"We plan to add to the strong local presence Walcha Energy have had in the New England region for over a decade and will continue with the shop front presence in Walcha."
But Mr Greig said simply keeping a shop front was not enough, as locals had been "really badly burnt" by empty shop fronts representing empty promises.
He suggested the company instead focus on holding an informal town hall as soon as possible.
Mr Greig said it was important for locals to be able to come forward with questions and for Origin to be able to answer those questions publicly and in good faith.
"It's been a really sad period of time in Walcha. Our community has been lied to and deceived, and that comes from the top, from developers giving instructions [to landholders] on how to communicate and keeping contracts shrouded in secrecy," he said.
"It's a long haul to bring that back, and I sincerely hope Origin make an effort to do so."
Origin Energy will need to conduct technical studies and provide scoping reports to the NSW Department of Planning before it can start making detailed plans for both of its recently-acquired projects.
