A MAJOR solar farm north of Tamworth has been granted approval to expand its footprint, while a controversial wind farm proposal has been delayed.
The New England Solar Farm Mod 2 project by ACEN Australia at Uralla has been given the tick of approval to get even bigger.
The solar farm - which was officially opened in March - has almost one million solar panels installed already, meaning the farm has hit more than 100 megawatts of energy.
Now, the company's modification plans to add 127 hectares of land to the project footprint to change its infrastructure layout and increase the battery energy storage system (BESS) have been given the nod.
The NSW Department of Planning and Environment said this week that "weighing all relevant considerations, the modification is in the public interest".
The planning department said the modification "would contribute to increased grid stability and energy security".
"The project, as modified, would provide flow-on benefits to the local community and increases the capital investment of the project by $500 million," the department said.
The department said the modification plans - which were placed on public exhibition last year - would "have only minor, incremental impacts" because the project footprint is adjacent to the existing project and on areas owned by existing project landowners.
"The increased power and storage capacity of the BESS would help to deliver more energy when it is needed most by consumers," the department said.
Once ACEN ramps up solar production, the farm will have capacity to produce 400 megawatts, making it the largest solar farm in NSW.
Meanwhile, the nearby Winterbourne Wind Farm has been ordered to carry out further studies, delaying the next piece of the planning approval process by more than six months.
The wind farm developer is proposing to build up to 119 wind turbines and an energy storage on a location about 6.5km north east of Walcha.
The project falls in both the Walcha and Uralla Shire Council boundaries.
The Winterbourne Wind project director Doug Landfear requested more time to provide the company's response to the submissions sent to the department in response to the project's Environmental Impact Statement.
The company was due to provide its response by late-April, but said the Biodiversity and Conservation Division had requested more information.
The director said the division needed "additional seasonal surveys" which are to be conducted in spring this year.
"Therefore lodgement of the submissions report will be delayed until after those surveys are completed," the director wrote to the department.
The director asked for a mid-December timeline to lodge the written submissions report, which was ultimately granted by the department this week.
The Winterbourne project has divided the Walcha community with hundreds previously objecting to the proposal, citing several issues or a lack of community consultation.
More than 800 submissions for the Environment Impact Statement were submitted to the planning department to January this year, but more than 400 submissions were in favour.
Winterbourne Wind said the development will create up to 400 new constructions jobs and generate about 700 megawatts of energy, if approved.
