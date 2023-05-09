Locals in Walcha are yet to find out whether their concerns about the planned Ruby Hills wind farm will be addressed to them as a community, by the developers.
Walcha Energy is holding two drop-in pre-scoping information sessions; one on May 10 at the Woolbrook Hall and another at the Walcha Showgrounds on May 11, both from 4pm to 7pm.
Noise, visual and biodiversity consultants will be there with representatives from Ruby Hills development company Walcha Energy to inform locals on an individual basis.
Community group 'Voice for Walcha' and other locals are expected to turn up to the May 11 session at about 5.30pm, to put their questions to representatives of Walcha Energy.
Voice for Walcha representatives received answers ahead of the session via email from Walcha Energy about the Ruby Hills wind turbine project, which is slated for a site 10 kilometres west of Walcha.
The group's president Cameron Greig said they welcomed the response from Walcha Energy's Dan Muller, but that they also look forward to "a respectful, constructive day" when the community asks "these and a couple of other questions" on May 11.
Mr Muller said representatives at the drop-in session will be available to talk to the public about the project with up-to-date information, maps and biodiversity outcomes.
"People can calmly take as much time as they would like to come and talk with us," Mr Muller said.
Following the sessions, Mr Muller said the next step will be about putting together a scoping plan about the approximate 140-turbine Ruby Hills wind farm for submission to the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) in the months ahead.
Meanwhile, the other planned 119-turbine windfarm, Winterbourne, which is earmarked for a spot about 6.5km from Walcha and owned by Dutch company Vestas, is currently with the DPE as they comb through public submissions following the release of the Environmental Impact Statement.
The DPE is yet to send the Winterbourne EIS to the NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC) for a review and further public hearings.
Walcha Energy scoped out the initial Winterbourne project before on-selling it to Vestas in 2019.
