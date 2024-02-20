Date set for fluoridation after floods, delays, and shortages plague project

FLUORIDATED water to help combat tooth decay will soon be a reality in Gunnedah, more than six years after the recommendation was first put before the local council.
In 2017, Gunnedah Shire Council voted to endorse a recommendation from NSW Health to fluoridate the shire's water supply.
More than six years later, and with a new $8 million water treatment plant, fluoride will be introduced into the water supply from March 11, 2024.
"The new centre has undergone rigorous testing and a qualified contractor will supervise and monitor the initial implementation as council staff complete their final 'live' training," council's manager of water services Michael Ludlow said.
The construction of the new treatment plant started in August 2021 and was expected to be completed by July 2022 before wet weather, COVID, and workforce shortages plagued the project.
About 96 per cent of the population across NSW already has access to fluoridated drinking water as a safe and effective way to help prevent tooth decay.
According to the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) water fluoridation reduces tooth decay by up to 44 per cent in children, and up to 27 per cent in adults.
"Gunnedah Shire has the benefit of using the decades of experience of other water suppliers and is implementing a system that is already in place across most of the state and the country," Mr Ludlow said.
The introduction of fluoride is not expected to have any impact on the taste or colour of the water.
The new plant will also help streamline the treatment process with chlorination to be carried out in one location, as opposed to three separate sites around the town.
