FLUORIDATED water in Gunnedah could still be months away, despite a new $8 million facility nearing the end of construction.
Attempts to improve the town's water have already been met with COVID, supply issues, wet weather and workforce shortages.
But now, getting the green light from two state agencies is what's delaying the project.
Gunnedah Shire Council's director of infrastructure Jeremy Bartlett, said fluoride wouldn't be pumped into the water supply until it was signed off by NSW Department of Planning and Environment and NSW Health.
"For the actual fluoride to be added into the water, that will take some time," he said.
In December, the Leader revealed the new water treatment plant on Kelvin Road was expected to be complete at the end of January, following months of wet weather.
But, Mr Bartlett confirmed council was now aiming to commission the plant in mid-February.
In February it is anticipated the plant will be up-and-running with gas chlorination capabilities.
"I will simply be the location where the chlorine is added into the water, in terms of the disinfection process, will change from three sites around town to one," Mr Bartlett said.
The new plant will allow for consistent water treatment across Gunnedah and Curlewis.
Once the fluoridation process is ticked off, the community will be notified of the changes.
"They won't notice any difference in taste, or colour, or anything with the water," Mr Bartlett said.
The introduction of fluoridation will improve dental hygiene as recommended by the National Health and Medical Research Council.
Existing council staff have been trained to run the new water treatment plant.
The project was first put on council's radar in 2017, after the organisation voted to endorse a recommendation from NSW Health to fluoridate the shire's water supply.
Construction started in August 2021 and was expected to finish in July 2022, before workforce shortages plagued the project.
With the construction being carried out by contractor Gongues Construction Pty Ltd, the major components of the facility, including the two, 1 mega-litre concrete reservoirs and all electrical work has been completed.
Modelling for the facility has been based on the shire's heaviest days of water usage, which occurred in the midst of drought in 2019, and has been further expanded to meet a potential increase in demand.
The facility building, which houses the fluoride and chlorine dosing stations, is at lock-up stage, the final fit-out is almost complete and hydraulic testing is under way.
NSW Health has contributed $7.4 million to build the new water treatment plant.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
