BACK-TO-back flood events have yet again delayed the upgrade to Gunnedah's water supply, with the long-awaited fluoride project pushed back.
The $8 million water treatment plant in Gunnedah has battled COVID, supply issues, flooding and now a workforce shortage.
Gunnedah Shire Council said it's now hopeful the project to fluoridate the shire's water could be finished by February.
"Due to the successive flooding and the unavailability of bitumen installers, also owing to the floods, project completion is now anticipated at the end of January 2023," a council spokesperson told the Leader.
"The timeframe of the project has not had an impact on Gunnedah's water supply.
READ ALSO:
"The start of fluoridation is a longer process with testing, training and final approvals needed before this can begin. Fluoridation is expected to get under way early next year."
The new centre is being built on Kelvin Road opposite Gunnedah Airport, with NSW Health kicking in $7.4 million of the build cost of the plant to provide a centralised centre that will include the new fluoridation system.
Once completed, the water treatment plant will be able to treat a maximum of 20 megalitres per day, and 232 litres per second.
"We look forward to the opening of this new facility that will look after Gunnedah Shire's water needs well into the future," the spokesperson said.
The build for the town's water treatment plant initially started in August 2021. The project battled COVID workforce pressures and supply issues, with the slated July 2022 finish date continually being pushed back.
Gunnedah council voted to endorse a recommendation from NSW Health to fluoridate the shire's water supply at a council meeting in December 2017.
Fluoridation of the town's water supply was first slated to begin in 2020.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.