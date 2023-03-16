FLUORIDATED water is one step closer in Gunnedah following the completion of a new $8 million facility.
A spokesperson for Gunnedah Shire Council has confirmed the new water treatment plant on Kelvin Road has now been commissioned and is running on a "modern gas chlorination system".
Now, the chlorination of water only occurs at the Kelvin Road plant, where previously it was added at three different sites across the town.
The build has been plagued by delays after COVID, supply issues, wet weather and workforce shortages pushed back the timeline for the project.
The water treatment plant has been on council's radar since 2017, and was originally expected to be complete in July 2022.
Existing council staff have been trained to run the new water treatment plant.
Despite the commissioning of the plant, the spokesperson confirmed fluoridated water for residents could still be months away.
"The plant must now be inspected and signed-off by the Department of Planning and Environment, then NSW Health before the fluoridation process can begin," they said.
In February, council's director of infrastructure Jeremy Bartlett said it's a process that "will take some time".
Once fluoride is added to the town's water supply, it is anticipated there will be no difference in taste or colour of the water.
It's believed the introduction will improve dental hygiene, and has been recommended by the National Health and Medical Research Council.
The community will be notified of the changes once the fluoridation process is ticked off.
