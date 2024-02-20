All the latest results and photos from the Central North junior competition

Tamworth will feature in three of the Central North junior competition grand finals when the silveware goes on the line.
The Blue sides will contest the George Denton Shield (under 13s) and John Kilborn Shield (under 15s), and the Gold the Col Dent Shield (under 17s) deciders when they are played this Sunday (February 25).
The under 13 and 15s will both play at home after finishing top of the table while the under 17s will travel down to Maitland.
Tamworth Gold 41 (Rylan Byrne 6) defeated by Maitland Maroon 3-232 (Hugo Clery 2-49, Zac Parkinson 1-17).
Tamworth Blue 8-210 (Levi Morgan 98*, Will Davis 36, Maxwell Daly 21) d Coalfields U13s 92 (Will Davis 4-13, Levi Morgan 2-7, Chase Wilson 2-16, Ellie Davidson 1-12, Rory MacRae 1-4).
TABLE: Tamworth Blue 19, Maitland Maroon 15, Coalfields 10, Maitland Gold 4, Tamworth Gold 0.
Tamworth Gold 7-109 (Daniel Williams 31, Sam Rodgers 18) defeated by Maitland Maroon 5-293 (Callum Lockwood 2-44, Max Judd 1-28, Angus Davidson 1-27, Sam Thompson 1-31).
Tamworth Blue 145 (Sam Davis 67, Zac Watson 33) defeated by Coalfields U15s 6-146 (Lachlan Mason 2-27, Alexander Ingall 1-19, Nick Hook 1-17).
TABLE: Tamworth Blue 13 (+1.755), Maitland Maroon 13 (+1.580), Maitland Gold 9, Coalfields 8, Tamworth Gold 0.
Tamworth Gold 9-92 (Sanchit Jagadeesan 22, Fletcher Panton 21 - Jordan Lewington 4-10, Ben Murphy 2-17, Preston Boyd 1-23, Charlie Dawe 1-17) d Tamworth Blue 89 (Riley Gentle 20, Reuben Shannon 18 - Fletcher Panton 4-17, Nathan Clark 3-15, Thomas Holmes 2-22, Archer Starr 1-11).
TABLE: Maitland U17s 27, Tamworth Gold 12, Coalfields U17s 8, Tamworth Blue 5)
Under 13s - Tamworth Blue v Maitland Maroon, Riverside 3 Tamworth
Under 15s - Tamworth Blue v Maitland Maroon, No.1 Oval Tamworth
Under 17s - Maitland v Tamworth Gold, Robins Oval Maitland
