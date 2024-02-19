The ultimate jailbreak banks $33k for Tamworth's Ronald McDonald House

Tamworth's Ronald McDonald House can operate one room for 249 nights, thanks directly to a jailbreak fundraiser.
The Calibre Country Shooting and Outdoor charity jailbreak of four local businessmen raised $33,590.75.
The businessmen who broke out were Mark Sleiman from PRD; co-owner of Calibre Country Craig Mearns; Colin Moore from Country Rubber and Foam Pools and Spas; and Jeff Hardcastle from The Nemingha Tavern.
Tamworth Ronald McDonald House Manager, Rhiannon Curtis, said they are incredibly grateful, and the Calibre Country team did an amazing job bringing the community together.
"The money raised will directly impact families from across the New England North West region," she said.
"In 2023, we had 213 families stay with us, and 2024 has kicked off, seeing us close to full every week."
Ronald McDonald House provides free accommodation for children and their families as they undertake medical assistance at Tamworth Hospital.
Calibre Country office coordinator Sophie Hughes said the fundraiser was a massive achievement.
"We were only expecting to do ten grand, everything is so tight at the moment, but when it comes to charity, people go above and beyond," she said.
"It's such an amazing feeling to give back. We are all for the community, and we want to help."
The businessmen were locked-up at 9am on Saturday, December 9, with only a bottle of water in one hand and a phone in the other, ringing friends, co-workers, and family to help raise funds for their release.
The first to escape was Colin Moore.
Ms Curtis said the four 'prisoners' were extremely generous in giving up their valuable time to help raise vital funds.
The biggest challenge they faced on the day was the 40-degree heat.
"It was a very, very hot day; we weren't expecting it to get that hot," she said.
"The boys got it over and done with quickly for each of their jailbreaks."
Ms Hughes said Calibre Country hopes to top the grand total at their next Christmas fundraiser.
