Four businessmen, one phone: how much would you pay to get your boss out of jail?

In the name of charity, four local businessmen will attempt the ultimate jailbreak.
Calibre Country Shooting and Outdoor will host a charity jail break event on Saturday, December 9, with all funds raised going to Ronald McDonald House.
The rules are simple: the men will each be locked up from 9am with a bottle of water and one phone between them, on with which they will ring co-workers and friends to fundraise for their bail.
Mark Sleiman from PRD, co-owner of Calibre Country Craig Mearns, Colin Moore from Country Rubber and Foam Pools and Spas, and Jeff Hardcastle from The Nemingha Tavern have all put up their hands to be locked up.
Mr Sleiman, whose bail is set at $15,000, said he is slightly nervous about the day.
"I think my team are gonna double the bail so I stay in," he said.
"But we've been great supporters of Ronald McDonald House and we believe what they are doing is God's work."
Mr Moore said he hopes they are not imprisoned for too long, as the weather is meant to reach 40 degrees.
"Hopefully my co-workers and friends help me break out, I have already talked to a few people to allocate some money. I'm also hoping my wife over at the shop helps me out," he said.
"But it should be a bit of fun."
Bail has been set by the participants' employees and ranges from $1000 to $15,000.
The jailbreak will be followed by an auction starting at 10am.
Calibre Country office coordinator, Sophie Hughes, said they wanted to do something different.
"It was something to make it a little bit more funny for people, lock your boss up and see what happens," she said.
"Ronald McDonald house is very close to everyone's hearts in Tamworth. We know a few people who have been there.
"It's such a great feeling to give back to the community. It's quite heart-warming to see the number of people who have come on board and donated not only money, but also their time."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.