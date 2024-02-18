Bulls 'relish' the chance to become the hunted

The Moree Bulls are under no illusions they will have a target on their backs when the 2024 Central North Rugby Union season commences in April.
The club won both the first and reserve grade grand finals and will become the hunted this year.
Bulls vice-president Ian Ranger said that isn't going to faze their young and talented squad.
"You do put a target on your back," he said.
"That's really exciting, with such a young side, they relish that challenge.
"We have got people who just know success, coming out of that Albies setup, they just know how to win.
"They relish that target and live with it."
Jack Travers returns as the first grade coach while Tony O'Donnell and Jake Cutcliffe take the reins of reserve grade.
Peter Winkley and Munro Underwood will coach the women's team.
They have hit the training paddock in anticipation of the new season and Ranger said the interest is "strong".
"I guess that is what success brings, people want to be a part of it," he said.
"A few new faces and a lot of older faces we have only had proper pre-season for a week but numbers are really strong.
"There's a few new names in town and it will be exciting to get them involved and all spots are open.
"We have just to focus on that fitness over the first couple of weeks.
"Fitness wins comps over here so the guys are getting in to that."
The Central North women's competition is strong and the Bulls are hoping to improve on their 2023 season.
Last year was the first time they have fielded a team since 2019.
This year it is expected numbers will increase again with the women's version of the game continuing to grow.
"There's been pretty strong numbers for that over training the last couple of sessions," Ranger said.
"That is really exciting as well.
"There's a few new faces, there's a couple of young ones who are quite confident, they run rings around half of us."
The Bulls will start their season on April 6 in an away fixture against Barraba.
