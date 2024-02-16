From country reporter to national news anchor, the success of Mark Ferguson

He has covered some of the biggest stories of the century and interviewed high-profile celebrities and politicians, but Mark Ferguson's first day as a cadet journalist was unforgettable.
A phone call had just come in from Sydney when a fresh-faced cadet journalist was trying to find his way around the Tamworth NEN-9, [now 7News New England] newsroom.
"All the real journos were out doing their jobs," Mark told the Leader.
"But they needed an interview for the Sydney bulletin, and they wanted to interview Ian McMahon Sinclair, who was the local New England MP at the time. He also lived up at Bendemeer."
Mark does not remember what the story was, but his news director sent him on his way, armed with a cameraman and a list of questions.
"I was panicking and never thought I would pull it off. I was half writing the questions down on the inside of my arm," he said.
"It wasn't my first time on TV, but it was my first interview. I asked Ian Sinclair some bumbling, stumbling questions off my arm."
Despite his less than encouraging foray into news media, that country boy has gone on to forge an incredible career, and life.
The Channel Seven newsreader lives in Sydney now, but Tamworth still holds a special place in his heart.
"I would not swap my time in Tamworth for anything," he said.
"It was a fantastic place to grow up and a real community. I really loved how sporty Tamworth always was; I loved being involved in cricket, swimming, and rugby league."
But when it came to a career, journalism was not his first love.
"In Year 10 at school, when we got the chance to do some work experience, I went to the local vet, and I absolutely loved it and really enjoyed my time there. So, I thought that would be the life for me," he said.
"But, to get to vet science at Sydney uni, you had to do physics, science, chemistry, and three unit math, and you had to do them quite well.
"I was failing all of those subjects throughout Year 11, but I was good at English and history."
So it was that a quick word from a "sensible careers advisor" changed his life.
"He told me, 'I don't think vet science is for you. But have you ever thought about using your writing skills to be a journalist?'"
After graduating high school, Mark was "very fortunate" to gain a cadetship at the Tamworth TV station, 40 years ago.
"I thought it was a wonderful place to start and really gave me a good grounding," he said.
"I would cover all the important stories, then popping up on the Friday night bulletin giving my Group 4 rugby tips for the weekend ahead without much expertise in that."
Despite that "good grounding", he would soon crave a bigger challenge.
So he left the comforts of Tamworth and headed off to Lismore, Brisbane, Cairns, and eventually overseas to become a foreign correspondent.
He joined the Seven Network in 1989, and the Nine Network in 1992, before heading back to Seven in late 2009, where he took over the main presenting role from Chris Bath in 2014.
He remembers one rather "intimidating" conversation with media giant Kerry Packer.
"We were celebrating the milestone of a journalist, and Mr Packer arrived to pay his respects, and we had a brief chat about colour TV and world cricket. But, other than that, we didn't really cross paths," he said.
"He was definitely a fantastic businessman and a larger-than-life character, and he had a big impact on both the media and sports landscapes."
Reflecting on 40 years in the media industry, he said he is still amazed.
"I look back sometimes, scratching my head, trying to figure out how it happened, but with a smile and a sense of pride," he said.
"The journey itself has been the most exciting. The chance to have travelled from my hometown of Tamworth to far-off countries, to have met so many wonderful people, and to have worked alongside some amazing colleagues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.