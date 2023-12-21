Tamworth's infamous Santa pub crawl makes a grand return in a big way

Holiday cheer is on tap for the grand return of Tamworth's Santa pub crawl.
The reincarnation of the infamous Christmas-themed crawl has attracted hundreds of Santa lookalikes and his little helpers, as tickets have sold out.
Tamworth Rotary Club of the First Light public relations officer, Alice Elsley, said the crawl was scaled back over the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have formed a new committee of fresh faces this year and kicked the event off again," she said.
"Everyone is really excited. We've had positive and exciting feedback, and tickets have already sold out."
Aside from getting on the pints, the crawl acts as a fundraiser organised by the Rotary Club of Tamworth First Light.
All funds raised from this year's crawl will go towards the Youth Insearch Foundation, which provides peer-led youth trauma recovery and supports at-risk youth aged between the ages of 12 to 25.
"The committee selected them (Youth Insearch) due to the work they do for the youth in our community, particularly those that have come from troubling backgrounds who need some help coming back into society," Ms Elsley said.
A sleigh of Santa's will descend onto the streets of Tamworth on Friday, December 22, and will hop between participating pubs. This includes the Tamworth Hotel, the Tudor Hotel, the Post Office Hotel, and the West Diggers Club.
"They have all been really onboard and keen. We have listened to the feedback they have given us and accommodated the event," Ms Elsley said.
The crawl will kick off at 6pm from West Diggers Club.
