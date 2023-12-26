The Northern Daily Leader
Santa pub crawl takes to the streets all in the name of a good cause

By Newsroom
December 26 2023 - 5:45pm
A sea of Santas washed through Tamworth's CBD on Friday evening, December 22, all in the name of a good cause. Picture by Aurelie Quade
A sea of Santas washed through Tamworth's CBD on Friday evening, December 22, all in the name of a good cause. Picture by Aurelie Quade

Welcome to the 2023 Tamworth Santa Pub Crawl, which will raise more than $10,000 for the Youth Insearch Foundation which provides peer-led youth trauma recovery and supports at-risk youth aged between the ages of 12 to 25.

