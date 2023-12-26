Santa pub crawl takes to the streets all in the name of a good cause

Welcome to the 2023 Tamworth Santa Pub Crawl, which will raise more than $10,000 for the Youth Insearch Foundation which provides peer-led youth trauma recovery and supports at-risk youth aged between the ages of 12 to 25.
The 2023 event, which took place on Friday, December 22, made a big return after a "few years" break and was organised as a fundraiser by Tamworth Rotary Club of the First Light.
There were many Santas, a few Mrs Clauses, elves and angels, lots of reindeer antlers, people in Christmas pyjamas, plenty of outfits featuring seasonally-themed prints, and not to mention a number of life-sized 'presents'.
Santa crawl chairperson Charlotte Moore said ticket numbers were capped at 750 to help the organising committee, which worked closely with police and venues, to ensure the event ran smoothly.
The 'Santas' assembled at Wests' Diggers Club on Friday, to kick off the event.
Diggers venue manager Nioami Wells said the 'Santas' started arriving at Diggers from about 3.30pm and the event officially kicked off about 5pm.
"The sign in took about an hour and a half but everybody was in high spirits - it was good fun," Mrs Wells said.
Divided into three colour-coded groups, the crawl began at 6pm with the groups splitting off to each of the three other participating venues in the CBD: the Tudor Hotel, the Tamworth Hotel, and the Post Office Hotel.
Each group of 'Santas' spent an hour at each hotel during the evening.
Tudor Hotel supervisor Joey Taylor said the the Santa pub crawl brought with it lots of people, and everyone was really enjoying themselves.
"We had the roof-top bar open and people were having a lot of fun," he said.
"It was good to see people celebrating."
Miss Moore said proceeds from the Santa crawl were still being calculated, but the final tally would be "well over" $10,000.
"Aside from the entry fee, we had other people making donations on the night who were at the pubs but not part of the crawl, while the venues also made donations," she said.
Miss Moore said organisers were "a bit nervous" about the event however everything went to plan and there were "no problems' during the evening.
"Everyone was good to deal with, smiling and happy," she said.
Miss Moore said the costumes were wide and varied, and people really had fun with the event.
"The event brought people into the venues, where participants paid for their food and drinks during the evening, so it was good for local business as well," she said.
"The event went better than we expected, and in consultation with the participating venues we will be hoping the Santa pub craw will return in 2024."
