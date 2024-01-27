A fierce intensity flames behind Oliver's affability. And he is dreaming big

Young Oliver Milsom had just endured a gruelling training session in oppressive heat, and was now being asked a series of probing questions - some quite personal in nature - yet he seemed unbothered.
The 15-year-old Northern Tigers under-16 centre also seems to be mature for his age.
"I've got two older brothers," he said. "So I had to grow up pretty quickly to try and be like them, I guess."
Sitting in the grandstand at Farrer's pristine John Simpson Oval, Milsom was literally at home: the Tamworthian is about to enter year 10 at the venerable school, where he is a boarder.
Mop-haired and radiating clear intent, the teen had just experienced another precious moment in what he regards as his greatest achievement - making the Tigers squad.
And at Scully Park on Saturday, February 3, he will run out for the Tigers in a round one Andrew Johns clash against the North Coast Bulldogs.
After committing himself to becoming an NRL player, Milsom is ideally placed to make that happen; he hopes to secure an NRL junior contract via the prestigious annual competition.
"It's the dream of mine to make it to the big league one day," he said.
"I'm in the gym trying to get bigger, get stronger, and doing stuff on the field - trying to work on my fitness and speed and stuff so I can enhance my chances of getting selected into teams like this."
"I started off as a kid watching it [the NRL] on TV," the Rabbitohs fan continued. "But as I've gotten older, I've realised I've gotta start being serious about it if I wanna pursue something that I love - because I love the game of footy."
Milsom's elite rugby league dream came into sharper focus when he trialled for the NSW Combined High Schools under-15 side last year after making the Greater Western under-15s. He said he realised that he had to "prove" himself worthy of his lofty ambition.
Life isn't fair - you don't always get what you want.
His failure to get selected is his greatest disappointment, although he now hopes to make the NSW CHS under-18 outfit.
OIiver Milsom knows his inspiration. Farrer's 2023 First XIII captain Logan Spinks is now living in Sydney and playing juniors for the Canterbury Bulldogs. The highly touted back-rower made the Australian Schoolboys team last year.
"Because I've been a second-rower, Spinksy's been someone that I've been looking up to and trying to become - not exactly like him, but the kind of footballer that he is," Milsom said, adding that he also admired Spinks's humility.
"And I'll just try and shape myself to be like that."
Milsom knows that emulating Spinks won't be easy. He also knows that life has a way of tripping you up.
"Life isn't fair - you don't always get what you want," he said.
"You're not always gonna be the best at everything. Sometimes you're gonna have to work to get the thing you want; not everything is handed to you."
As he chases his dream, the youngster is accompanied by affability. He regards it as his greatest asset: "I can be friends with anyone."
