'Pretty excited': Spinks set to train with Bulldogs' NRL squad

The often daunting move from the country to the city to pursue a sporting dream appears to be relatively stress-free for Logan Spinks.
In fact, Michael Spinks said his Tamworth-raised son had never been happier, after arriving in Sydney just over a month ago to link with the Canterbury Bulldogs.
And why wouldn't he be?
Despite currently being in the midst of a gruelling pre-season with the Bulldogs' SG Ball Cup squad, Spinks will begin a two-month pre-season block with the club's NRL squad after Christmas.
It will be his first exposure to NRL training, and will come after he signed a sweet three-year deal with Canterbury that will result in his promotion to the club's development list in 2025 and 2026.
That means he will train full-time with Canterbury's NRL squad in those years - the upgraded contract negotiated after his standout 2023 season was capped off by his Australian Schoolboys selection.
On the cusp of his 18th birthday, the mobile second-rower is ideally placed to give himself the best possible chance of fulfilling his childhood dream of playing in the NRL.
"Obviously pre-season's been tough, but the move's been good," said Spinks, who recently graduated from Farrer, is living in shared accommodation with fellow junior Bulldogs, and plans to work as a casual teacher's aide next year.
"It's obviously a bit different," he said of Sydney life. "But I still talk to my family and that."
Read more:
The chance to train with Canterbury's NRL squad - which includes stars Stephen Crichton, Josh Addo-Carr and Matt Burton - has Spinks feeling "pretty happy" and "pretty excited".
"Definitely a long way," the 2023 Northern Tigers under-18 captain said of his standing in the game. "It's been a big year, but it's all kind of paid off."
Michael Spinks said his son's Bulldogs deal was "worthy of what he's done in the past 12 months".
"He seems as happy as I've ever heard him," Michael said of the teen, who turns 18 on December 20 and will return home for Christmas.
Spinks' Australian Schoolboys selection was the realisation of the third goal he set himself heading into last season. The other two were to make the NSW Country under-18 and the NSW CHS sides.
He's a product of Canterbury's pathway program, and played SG Ball for the club early this year.
And then in August, he was player of the match as his Werris Creek Magpies beat Dungowan in the under-18 grand final.
