Who are the locals to be honoured on Australia Day?

Community service at the highest level has been honoured this Australia Day.
A former lawyer, a retired politician, a poet and a 'creative fundraiser' are among the local people to be bestowed with awards in 2024.
Former Tamworth Legal Aid solicitor Rae Parker has received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for service to the law.
Ms Parker, who worked for Legal Aid NSW in Tamworth for 32 years, said she accepted the OAM "not necessarily for myself" but for "every Legal Aid lawyer and Aboriginal Legal Service lawyer, and community legal service lawyer".
From commemorating Armidale's history and helping to promote the University of New England (UNE), to contributing to the local arts and media scenes, and supporting the Indigenous community, Susan Dunn has tried to support the New England region and its people.
"I was very touched to receive [the honour]," Ms Dunn said.
Former NSW Senator, these days Inverell farmer, John 'Wacka' Williams, has received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for significant service to the Parliament of Australia, and to the community.
Mr Williams was "very surprised" but felt "very fortunate" to receive the recognition.
Richard McRae Mills has lived in Armidale for his entire life.
That is, except for three years when he went to Sydney to learn the tricks of the trade in what would become a lasting professional career servicing the local community.
He's spent a lifetime advocating for rural and regional communities in various roles including Ascent Group, North Rotary and Meals on Wheels, and has been recognised for his years of hard work with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).
Gunnedah writer and poet Anne Knight feels most inspired when sitting at her "famously messy" kitchen table.
She says her poetry is like a mirror to the world, and it's her contribution to the arts that earned her an Australia Day honour.
Ms Knight says even though it carries her name, the Order of Australia (OAM) is more a reflection on the Gunnedah community.
Geoff Hanson says he doesn't do emergency rescue for press or the accolades.
For nearly three decades, he has dedicated himself to the NSW State Emergency Service (SES), earning not only the respect of his community but now an Emergency Services Medal at this year's Australia Day ceremony.
