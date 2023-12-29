Who's doing what and when in our Tamworth community

Tamworth Evening VIEW Club (TEVC) is on the lookout for new members who want to give back to their community and make new connections with women in the area. TEVC is looking for women of all backgrounds and ages to join us. If what VIEW stands for and what it does resonates with you please call president Merilyn on 0458 956 711, or publicity officer Kathy on 0428 290 952 for further information.