The 'thankful' Riley Gentle - a cool breeze and an adventurous free spirit

Barefoot and fresh-faced, Riley Gentle was a cool customer in intense heat.
The 17-year-old had just kept wicket for North Tamworth in a Twenty20 loss to Old Boys in oppressive heat at Riverside 1 on Saturday, December 9.
Emitting an unhurried air, he explained how his life revolves around his family, which includes three siblings, his mates at Farrer and his teammates at Norths.
"I've loved it so far," the year 12 student said of his childhood. "We're just out of town, on a bit of a farm [at Piallamore]. So enough room to have fun."
Gentle has no idea what he wants to do post-Farrer. But that was OK, he said.
"I'm certainly not worrying about it. Just finish school, and go from there."
What he does know is this: "I think I'll definitely miss school - all my mates being around, especially the boarders."
"Then again, I'm not necessarily worrying about that at the moment because I'm still with them," he also said.
Have a crack. That's Gentle's philosophy in life.
"I think that's just how I was raised, to be honest. Just get in and have a go and do the best you can," he said.
That mentality served the teen well when he learned to snowboard on family holidays at the snowfields. Carving up the slopes at Thredbo is perhaps the happiest he's ever been.
"It's really good," he enthused.
Gentle's have-a-crack mentality has also served him well at North Tamworth. He made his first-grade debut in a round one loss to City United in October.
It was a good game to debut. It was just played in good spirits.
His elder brother Luke, who has also played first grade for Norths, presented him with his cap before the match.
"It was a good game to debut. It was just played in good spirits," said Gentle, a Redbacks junior who worked his way through the grades at the club, and who is "thankful" to be playing in the premier competition.
This son of Tamworth has much to be thankful for. Although against Old Boys, Ben MIddlebrook - one of the comp's oldest players - had him: the golden duck all part of a cricket education.
