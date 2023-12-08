'A skewed run': South Tamworth itching to break inactive streak

There is no doubt that the local 2023/24 cricket season has been frustrating for the players.
Multiple rounds have been washed out, meaning each side has only played little more than half of their scheduled matches to date.
But few teams have had as much reason to gnash their teeth as Souths, who, due to a combination of washouts and byes, have not taken to the field since November 4.
So in need of a cricket fix was first grade captain, Chris Skilton, that he took desperate measures last weekend.
"I took George [Wilson, Souths' English import] down, and we played a game in Singleton last weekend," Skilton said.
"Just for the sake of getting a game. As soon as it was called off here, I had time to get a game somewhere else."
The pair played for an old club of Skilton's to get some time on the field.
And, weather permitting, they will finally pull on their sky blue shirts for Souths once again tomorrow against Bective East.
Despite their inactivity, Souths still sit atop the TDCA first grade ladder. But they are yet to play two of the other teams in the competition due to the stop-start nature of the season.
"We've done really well in the two-day games, and we're one and one in the one-day games, but without playing Norths and Tamworth City, that's a bit of a skewed run into finals," Skilton said.
"The one-day comp's basically finished, and we haven't played half the teams."
This weekend will mark Souths' third game against Bective for the season, and the first round of the T20s.
Though Souths' best format so far has undoubtedly been the two-day games, Skilton is confident they have the versatility to adapt well to the game's shortest version.
"We've got a long batting line-up," he said.
"So we can afford to be aggressive a long way through the innings, and similarly, we've got about six bowling options.
"We've got a team with a few allrounders, so if someone doesn't perform, we can throw it to someone else and see what happens."
