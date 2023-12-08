The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

'Atmosphere and good vibes': North Tamworth to celebrate with big bash

By Zac Lowe
December 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(From left) Redbacks veterans and core club members Don Lewington, Adam Greentree, Adam Daly and Hugh Gentle. Picture by Mark Bode.
(From left) Redbacks veterans and core club members Don Lewington, Adam Greentree, Adam Daly and Hugh Gentle. Picture by Mark Bode.

After two weeks of washed out games, the North Tamworth Redbacks will return to Riverside 1 this weekend with a full-blown festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.