Wanted: elves with hearts of gold to donate toys for kids' Christmas run

Get your motors running Tamworth because the Christmas charity motorbike and car run is looking for volunteer elves with hearts of gold to donate toys for children in need.
Drivers with a motorbike or a car are urged to bring a festively wrapped toy, voucher, or hygiene products, suitable for children aged 0 to 16 years of age, to the car park beside the BP Station on Bridge Street on Saturday, December 9.
The Christmas convoy will meet at 4.30pm in preparation for the drive that revs-off at 5.30pm for the short trip to the Oxley Bowling Club, where the donated presents will be collected and later handed to the Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS).
The presents will then be distributed to children who would otherwise miss out on Santa's generosity this year, as parents struggle with other necessities in the cost-of-living crisis impacting everything from food, to electricity, petrol, rent and more.
The Tamworth Motorbike and Car Toy Run 2023 is being organised by locals Tammie and Tony Refalo, owners of Tamworth Satellite and Electrical Services, who have set-up a Facebook Page to "get the word out" for people to "just turn up on the day".
"We've asked everyone to bring an age-appropriate toy, from babies right through to teens, and to mark on the wrapped item if it is for boys or girls and what age group it's for," Mrs Refalo said.
"We'll do a run through Tamworth, which is roughly about a 25-minute drive or bike ride, then end up at the Oxley Bowling Club for raffles and just to catch up with a drink and whatnot."
Mrs and Mr Refalo are also asking drivers who donate a gift voucher to make sure they are not from places like Woolworths or Coles where they can be exchanged for alcohol, cigarettes and other tobacco-related products.
"Because we don't want it to get in the wrong hands where they can buy cigarettes or alcohol with them," Mrs Refalo said.
"So if you just buy a gift card that's not able to have those sorts of purchases, that will be great."
Dressing up as an elf, Santa, snowman or decorating your wheels with tinsel, antlers and Rudolf noses is fun for the children, who parents bring along on Saturday's charity ride, and for the young-at-heart, but entirely optional.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.