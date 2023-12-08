Why not have a typical country games? | Letters to the editor

Barnaby Joyce appears to have enjoyed making a list of perceived government failures ("It's all bad news at the halfway mark", 2/12). Trouble is, several of the things he lists (e.g. high power prices, inflation) are due to global events and hardly the result of government policy. Regarding the decarbonisation of the nation's energy grid, he seems to forget that the previous government of which he was a member supported the NSW renewable energy zones. In a joint media release with Angus Taylor in 2020, Mr Joyce announced nearly $1 million for a study into the feasibility of pumped-hydro storage near Armidale in the New England Renewable Energy Zone. A proud Mr Joyce said, "We've made massive investments in New England into renewable energy, in fact we're one of the biggest renewable energy hubs in Australia. Just like the Inland Rail, others talked about it for years and I made sure it happened." But now, in opposition, Mr Joyce leads protests against renewable energy despite the real need for more of it. When will he start to work for our needs rather than for political point scoring?