The only items that stick in our mind are all bad news | Barnaby Joyce

Detainees released with paedophiles, rapists, murderers on the street. Cost of living racing beyond the reach of so many, many who can no longer afford the full grocery shop for the family.
Power prices are soaring despite the quite absurd statements from Minister Bowen to the contrary.
Wind factories, solar factories and transmission lines to be further subsidised to litter our landscape and remove our right of private ownership.
Illegal immigrants boating in again. Thirteen interest rate rises in a row so defaults on businesses and homes are rising. Dams that were canned and Inland Rail shelved. Our defence capabilities slipping.
I always was highly sceptical that we would have a second one term government in the history of Australian federal politics but Mr Albanese ably supported by Minister Chris Bowen, seem to be giving it a real red hot chance.
Poor old James Henry Scullin, the 9th Prime Minister of Australia had to contend with the Great Depression when he lost in his first term in 1932, but for the current government it is overwhelmingly incompetence.
Then we have Treasurer Jim Chalmers, not so much chiming in, but unable to stand up to the quite ludicrous position of those trying to shut down the coal, gas and irrigation industries no doubt before they start shutting down livestock? You can not keep taking away income from the nations profit and loss statement whilst believing you will still have the money to spend on expenses such as health, education and cost of living relief. You can't remove what gave you a surplus and not believe you are setting yourself up for a deficit.
So what has been the current government's high point at the half way mark?
The referendum was a debacle. President Xi, of China refers to our Prime Minister as a "handsome boy", a patronising dismissal whilst the Chinese Navy sets off sonars to harm our sailors in the water of Japan's exclusive economic zone. Beyond turning up to work or announcing the opening a Coalition infrastructure projects such as Rookwood Weir there is nothing that shows anything done has been a major success.
In the electorate of New England, it's as if they have a real problem with the city of Armidale, fighting to remove the APVMA and starting the process of amalgamating administrative roles of the University of New England with other regional universities.
The only items that stick in our mind are all bad news.
