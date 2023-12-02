The only items that stick in our mind are all bad news | Barnaby Joyce

Then we have Treasurer Jim Chalmers, not so much chiming in, but unable to stand up to the quite ludicrous position of those trying to shut down the coal, gas and irrigation industries no doubt before they start shutting down livestock? You can not keep taking away income from the nations profit and loss statement whilst believing you will still have the money to spend on expenses such as health, education and cost of living relief. You can't remove what gave you a surplus and not believe you are setting yourself up for a deficit.