The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Group 4: Roosters leaders Kurt and Rebekah Hartmann bound for Newcastle

By Zac Lowe
August 29 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kurt and Rebekah Hartmann are preparing for the next chapter of their lives together. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
Kurt and Rebekah Hartmann are preparing for the next chapter of their lives together. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

As they prepare for what will undoubtedly be one of the best days of their lives, Kurt and Rebekah Hartmann are simultaneously approaching what will also be one of their hardest goodbyes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.