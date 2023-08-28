As they prepare for what will undoubtedly be one of the best days of their lives, Kurt and Rebekah Hartmann are simultaneously approaching what will also be one of their hardest goodbyes.
The pair, who married in March this year, have been key fixtures within the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters club since joining together in 2021.
But as they approach the birth of their first child, a boy expected to arrive in January, they have decided to return to their roots in Newcastle.
"We've always had plans to move back," Rebekah said.
"We're both from Newcastle, all of our family's there, and we want to have the opportunity to spend time with them, especially once the baby arrives.
"He'll have lots of cousins, because I'm one of nine, so I've got 10 nieces and nephews, so we want to bring him up around them as much as we can."
And while they are "very excited" about the prospect of becoming parents, both are loathe to leave the Roosters - a club they each said is "the best I've ever played with".
"It's pretty upsetting," Kurt said.
"I've played for two in this area and a handful back at home in Newcastle. There's not too many clubs where you can look at the person next to you or across from you in the changerooms and say you love them, or they're a brother.
"It's got the competitive side and the family culture ... it's really a unique club in that sense."
"We've had so many opportunities given to us within the club," Rebekah added.
"We're so grateful for everything they've done for us."
The feeling is, evidently, mutual.
Rebekah is the club and women's captain, while Kurt has forged a key role for himself in the number nine jersey in first grade, and is a member of the team's leadership group.
"It'll be a huge loss to the club," Roosters women's coach, Jeff Faint, said.
"Bek is our captain and the club captain, and Kurt is such a popular figure and a great player in the men's team."
The pair found out they were expecting in April, shortly after the 2023 season had commenced.
Their doctor confirmed it was safe for Rebekah to continue playing this year, although Kurt said there was "definitely a conversation around it" prior to the women's grand final - but she knew she was "always going to finish out the season".
As yet, the Hartmanns have not confirmed when they will leave. But having spent the last five years away from family, Kurt and Rebekah are eager to once again be among loved ones for life's big moments.
"There's been so many instances where we've had to miss out on birthdays and events throughout the season because we can't travel," she said.
"It'll be good to be around for those things as well."
Their departure will no doubt leave a hole at the Roosters which will be difficult to fill. It was perhaps men's first grade coach, Mark Sheppard, who summed up their impact best.
"They're just great people," he said.
