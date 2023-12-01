The Northern Daily Leader
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Late stalwart, and rising stars honoured at inaugural sports awards

SN
By Samantha Newsam
December 1 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armidale Diocese Maroon award recipients Molly Ramien and Leeroi Stokes (middle) with director of schools for the Armidale Diocese, Chris Smyth, (left), Catholic Schools Armidale Primary Sport Coordinator, Heidi Hardaker, (second from right), and Gary McSweeney's children Georgia (second from left) and Jack (right). McSweeney was honoured with the Sportsperson of the Year awards being named after him.
Armidale Diocese Maroon award recipients Molly Ramien and Leeroi Stokes (middle) with director of schools for the Armidale Diocese, Chris Smyth, (left), Catholic Schools Armidale Primary Sport Coordinator, Heidi Hardaker, (second from right), and Gary McSweeney's children Georgia (second from left) and Jack (right). McSweeney was honoured with the Sportsperson of the Year awards being named after him.

Gary McSweeney was honoured for his indelible contribution to NSW Catholic Primary Schools sport when the organisation saluted their most outstanding performers for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.