The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Tributes flow for former St Edward's Tamworth principal and Pirates stalwart Gary McSweeney

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated March 13 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tributes have flowed for Gary McSweeney, pictured here ahead of the 2017 NSW PSSA Netball Carnival which he convened, following the news of his death on the weekend. Picture Gareth Gardner

Gary McSweeney is being remembered as a treasured friend, wonderful mentor, great club member and a man passionate about education and sport and providing representative opportunities for kids.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.