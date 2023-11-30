Taekwondo dynamo 'excited' for final competition of the year

After she won gold in the 10 years girls yellow belt division at the Australian Taekwondo Academy NSW State Championships, David Jackson remarked that he couldn't believe some of things that Mirridhi Knox was doing.
As time has gone on, the Fit-For-It Taekwondo Academy instructor has only continued to be amazed by the 10-year-old.
Fresh from passing her blue belt red tip grade test, this weekend she will head down to Penrith to compete in the KPNP Taekwondo Open.
It will be her fifth and final tournament this year after travelling between Brisbane, Sydney and the Blue Mountains to compete.
"I'm very excited to compete one last time this year," Knox said.
It is the part she loves the most.
"My favourite part about taekwondo is sparring," she said.
"I always get excited when instructor David says there's a competition coming up."
Knox's mother, Quarralia Knox, said she is very proud of how far she has come.
"It surprised me when she put her hand up for competition and now she has a gold, two silvers and a bronze medal to show for all her hard work," she said.
Training with Jackson now for a little over 12 months, after developing an interest in the sport during the Kickstarters program he was running at her school, the Hillvue Public School student has shone from her first competition.
"Mirridhi is a very diligent student who loves training and trains hard," Jackson said.
"She has been training four to five evenings per week between both our Northside and Southside branches."
And she has some big dreams, setting herself the goal of competing in the 2032 Brisbane Olympic. She would be 19 then.
To help her along with that, once she gains her red belt, which will likely be next year, Jackson plans to introduce Knox to the Australian Taekwondo Talent Pathways Program.
"This is a great initiative by Australian Taekwondo to hold special talent training sessions run by Australian and Olympic taekwondo athletes," he said.
"It would be great to be able to train one of our Tamworth students to reach such a high level."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.