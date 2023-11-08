The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Fit-For-It Taekwondo Academy trio medal at Western Sydney Taekwondo Championships.

Updated November 8 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 11:30am
(L-R) Trinity Laws, Mirridhi Knox and Harrison Kollias all brought home medals from the Western Sydney Taekwondo Championships.
Tamworth's Fit-For-It Taekwondo Academy's Trinity Laws, Mirridhi Knox and Harrison Kollias all fought their way onto the podium when they travelled down to Parramatta for the Western Sydney Taekwondo Championships.

