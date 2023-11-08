Tamworth's Fit-For-It Taekwondo Academy's Trinity Laws, Mirridhi Knox and Harrison Kollias all fought their way onto the podium when they travelled down to Parramatta for the Western Sydney Taekwondo Championships.
Wrapping up the competition year, the trio returned home with four medals between them.
Kollias won silver and bronze, and Knox and Laws both silver medals, the latter two impressively having to compete up a division after being uncontested in the draw in their qualified divisions.
Usually fighting in the junior black belt 12-14 years, Laws competed in the 15-17 years and did well, instructor David Jackson said, to take the silver medal up against an older 2nd dan black belt competitors.
Knox, who only reached blue belt level a month ago, had to step up to fight a red belt opponent but matched it with them.
"Mirridhi was doing great, winning the first round of the fight until she copped three kicks to the legs," Jackson said.
"The opponent was penalised for this, but it slowed Mirridhi down and she lost the first round by a point."
"Unfortunately, Mirridhi copped another leg kick to the same spot in the second round and she did well to finish the second round, again only just losing on points."
He said it was a great effort from the youngster, who only started training with him around 12 months ago.
Kollias entered two divisions, fighting in his regular blue belt division and also up an age division, and as he "usually does" "performed well".
"I am so proud of our Fit-For-It Taekwondo Academy team," Jackson said.
"This is the fifth competition we have entered this year, travelling to both Sydney and Brisbane.
"It has been a great learning experience for the team."
The next competition will be in Bundaberg in the new year.
