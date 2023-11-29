My bizarre Josh Schmiedel encounter: 'You ready for it?'

"Yeah. He read recently - I think you wrote the article - that Liam Ball wants the Bears' No. 9 jersey next year, after Blanchy retired. But Brock wants it too. You should've seen him. His hands were strapped and bloody, and steam was comin' from his mouth 'cause it was freezing, and he was pounding that poor dead animal like it was his worst enemy. He's pretty old, Brock is, but I reckon Bally's got some stiff competition."