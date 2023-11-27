Flood watch issued for region with more wet weather on the way

A FLOOD watch has been issued for Tamworth and Gunnedah with more wet weather on the way.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) issued the watch for the Peel and Namoi river on Monday, November 27, 2023, with heavy rainfall expected during the week.
The wet weather is expected to cause minor flooding in the Peel and Namoi catchments from Wednesday, November 29.
Residents living along the rivers are being urged to monitor the weather forecast, look out for further warnings, and be ready to move to higher ground.
Up to 20mm of rain is expected to hit Tamworth on Tuesday, with heavy showers and possible storms predicted during the day and evening.
The wet weather is expected to stick around on Wednesday, with conditions predicted to clear by Thursday, November 30.
Emergency services have urged residents in Tamworth, Gunnedah, and Carrol to remain vigilant and informed in the wake of the flood watch.
The New England NSW State Emergency Service (SES) issued a statement warning locals to prepare for widespread rainfall and and severe thunderstorms in the coming days.
If you require emergency assistance call the SES on 132 500.
For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.
