The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Tamworth weather: flights cancelled as gauges record high rain readings

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
November 10 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WILD storms and overnight rain has left the region drenched but locals have been warned to brace for more grey clouds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.