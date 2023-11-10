WILD storms and overnight rain has left the region drenched but locals have been warned to brace for more grey clouds.
Almost 24mm of rain was recorded between 9pm and 11pm on Thursday, November 9, 2023 according to the latest readings at the city's airport weather station.
Moonbi residents told the Leader they received up to 35mm in their gauges, and Forest Hills locals clocked up 24mm of rain overnight.
As grey clouds rolled over the sky late Thursday afternoon, flights in and out of Tamworth were cancelled due to the storms.
Three Qantas flights heading from Sydney to Tamworth were grounded, and one flight heading out of Tamworth was cancelled due to the bad weather at both ends.
While many locals welcomed the downpour, authorities have warned residents to brace for more wet weather on Friday, November 10.
The New England NSW SES has issued a severe thunderstorm warning across the region with heavy rainfall predicted.
Rain is expected throughout the day, with the weather expected to ease by 8pm on Friday.
Sunny weather is expected across the weekend, with temperatures reaching up to 32 degrees on Saturday, and 35 degrees on Sunday.
