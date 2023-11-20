Tamworth residents should be sure to keep brollies at the ready for the next week at least, with rain and potential thunderstorms all on the radar.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting temperatures in the mid to high 20's through until Sunday, November 26, with the potential for showers most days, except Friday at this stage.
Tuesday is looking like the chance of a thunderstorm.
Nights will be cooler, with temperatures hovering around 14 to 16 degrees Celsius.
Conditions over the weekend will be much the same with a low chance of at least 15mm of rain on Saturday, while on Sunday there's a 50 per cent chance of at least 5mm and a 25 per cent chance of up to 15mm.
Tamworth recorded 18.2mm of rain from midnight to 9am on Monday.
