Thursday, 30 November 2023
Ready to fly: Trewern preparing to dive in against the best in the state

By Samantha Newsam
November 29 2023 - 6:30pm
Fresh from winning all her events at the 360 Scully Park carnival on the weekend, Abbey Trewern is turning her attention to the upcoming state championships. Picture by Peter Hardin
While her school-mates are on the countdown to the end of the school year, Abbey Trewern is counting down to one of her biggest events of the year.

Local News

