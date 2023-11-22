'He's cut from the old-school cloth': Group 4's top-five players revealed

They're at the top of the heap, according to some of Group 4's most prominent voices.
Asked to provide the Leader with their top-five players, with each No. 1 pick assigned five points, each No. 2 pick assigned four points, and so on, we have complied a list based on their selections.
As the clubs manoeuvre for the upcoming season, it is an opportune time to shine a light on those standouts who provide their team with a sprinkling of country stardust.
Unsurprisingly, four of the selections were named in the 2023 Group 4 team of the year.
Side note: former Bears captain Scott Blanch received a healthy number of votes. But as he retired at the end of last season, he could not be included on the list.
So, without further ado, here are the top-five players.
1. Jack Cameron (Dungowan prop).
"He's just a no-frills front-rower," Moree captain-coach Mick Watton said of the former NSW Cup player, adding: "He's cut from the old-school cloth. He's just a competitor. And every time we played against Dungowan this year, he was just at you. He's just a really good player. I have a lot of respect for Jack."
2. Josh Schmiedel (North Tamworth second-rower).
Moree prop Chris Vidler said of Schmiedel: "He's been around a long, long time, like myself ... For his size, he's just got good vision and speed. He's big, strong, fast - and he's not a young boy. So he's making them [the opposition] look pretty ordinary."
3. Logan Howard (Kootingal-Moonbi second-rower).
Boggabri coach Shane Rampling said Howard's "try-scoring ability speaks for itself. He's deceptively quick and strong. All round he's just a really good player, defensively and in attack."
4. Adrian Smith (Moree fullback).
"He's a player who can come into a game when required," Roosters coach Mark Sheppard said of Group 4's reigning player of the year. "He's quite explosive, and he can change the course of a game with his speed and his attacking ability."
5. Mitch Doring (Dungowan fullback)
Paul Boyce said Doring had "a really good running game, really good natural instincts - he's just a natural footy player". The Bears mentor added: "He's a very dangerous player. And I think any opposition coach, when they come up against any team with Mitch Doring in it, he's the focal point - and he's the one you want to shut down."
