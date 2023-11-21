Logan Howard is one of those who prefers to lead by example.
He knew this when he took on the captaincy of the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters' first grade side in 2023. And, as the year progressed, the powerfully-built second-rower could often be seen barrelling through defensive lines exactly when his team most needed a boost.
But when he injured his ankle late in the season and forced to sit out, Howard had to find other ways to lead.
"I was always down around training and putting in my two bobs on where I think we can improve, or trying to motivate the boys," Howard said.
Even in the absence of one of their most important players, the Roosters managed to defy an inconsistent start to the year and progressed to the preliminary final.
And in showing his determination to continue setting the standard for the side, Howard earned himself a new opportunity when coach Mark Sheppard offered him the assistant coaching role for 2024.
"Geoff [Sharpe, former Roosters head coach and assistant coach in 2023] has been massive for our club for a long time," Howard said.
"He just wanted to step back in his role and focus on the strength and conditioning and fitness side of things. Shep was keen to go around as coach again, and asked me to help him out."
The 28-year-old had always assumed he would step into coaching towards the twilight of his career, and never seriously considered taking it on earlier.
Nonetheless, he is "really looking forward to it", and doesn't expect his approach to the role to differ all the much from his captaincy ethos.
Sheppard explained that his reason for offering Howard the job, aside from his performance as captain, was his game IQ and that they shared compatible approaches.
"He stepped up this year when we gave him the captain role," Sheppard said.
"We wanted to get a different view in there and a different voice. He's got some really good ideas around the game and the read of the game, and he's got good values as well around the expectations of the team and the club."
The Roosters have begun some light pre-season training runs, and Howard hopes to be fully fit and recovered from his ankle injury by the start of next season.
He admitted that returning for the preliminary final against Moree might have been premature, but said he is otherwise progressing well.
"It's still not 100 per cent," Howard said.
"I played against Moree, and that might not have been the best for it. But I've started running, done the rehab right, and I'm playing Oztag on Wednesday nights; it's holding up pretty well.
"By the time the season rolls around, it should be good to go."
