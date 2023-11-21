The Northern Daily Leader
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Group 4: Logan Howard entrusted with new role at Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters

By Zac Lowe
Updated November 22 2023 - 9:05am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Logan Howard is one of those who prefers to lead by example.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help