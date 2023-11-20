The New England Highway has been reopened fully after an early morning crash caused delays for motorists.
A woman in her 50's was taken to hospital after she rolled her car near Mount View Road, at Moonbi just after 7am.
Emergency services were called to the scene and the highway was closed for a short time, before being reopened to single lane, stop/go traffic.
The highway was reopened completely by 10am.
An ambulance media spokesperson said the woman in her 50s with "no obvious injuries" was the sole occupant in the car that rolled off the road, landing on its side.
Emergency workers freed her from the wreckage and took her to Tamworth hospital.
It's the second crash at the location in two days.
On Monday, the highway was closed for much of the day after two cars collided near Mount View Road, injuring three people, including a teenage boy and a woman in her 20's.
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.