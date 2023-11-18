This week has seen an explosion of giving. It's the Christmas thing to do.
Businesses across the board are launching themselves into the festive season with gusto. And I am not talking about the Christmas decorations that have been up since October, if I recall correctly.
I am talking about the various appeals for gifts to be handed out to those who might be doing it a little tough this Christmas.
And by all accounts that is a growing number of our locals too.
The Salvation Army has launched its Christmas appeal, real estate agents Ray White are jumping on board too, teaming up with St Vincent de Paul to collect gifts at their Peel Street premises to be distributed to those who might need a bit of extra help to make it a happy Christmas.
Students from schools across our region, including Tamworth Public School and Calrossy Christian School, have been spreading the Christmas spirit even further afield, participating in Operation Christmas Child.
The Kmart 'Wishing Tree' is another one, and from now until Christmas eve shoppers can put a present under Big W's 'Giving Tree' as well. And the list goes on.
The Share the Dignity Christmas appeal is preparing for a significant increase in demand from vulnerable women and girls in need. For many women and girls spending Christmas in domestic violence shelters, an #ItsInTheBag donation is the only gift they will receive.
And the appeals are not limited to humans. There is even an appeal for our furry friends.
The Petbarn Foundation has launched its annual 'Tree of Hope Appeal' with the aim to raise $1.3 million to provide much needed support to 70 animal charities and the people who love and care for them.
The thing about all of these appeals is the gifts don't have to be massively expensive. Sometimes all people want is to know that someone is thinking about them. And given how the last few years have gone, is that really too much to ask.
It's no secret, I love Christmas. I love getting together with family, and celebrating, well, them.
In my family, we don't do Christmas presents - as a general rule - but I do make a point of putting at least one under the tree of one of these campaigns. And please do, if you can.
By the way, this is far from a definitive list of the charities needing help, or the businesses doing their bit. I am sure you know of many more in our community lending a hand, and we'd love to hear about them too.
And finally, we always welcome your feedback, your story suggestions, or letters to the editor.
If you would like to get in touch email us at mail.ndl@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call us on 67 681200.
Thanks for reading, and enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Fiona Ferguson, editor, The Northern Daily Leader
