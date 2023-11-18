The Northern Daily Leader
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/Multimedia

How you can help spread a little joy this Christmas

Fiona Ferguson
By Fiona Ferguson
November 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lola and her mum were recipients of a 'Share the Dignity' Christmas package. Picture supplied.
Lola and her mum were recipients of a 'Share the Dignity' Christmas package. Picture supplied.

This week has seen an explosion of giving. It's the Christmas thing to do.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiona Ferguson

Fiona Ferguson

Editor Northern Daily Leader

I work for the Northern Daily Leader across the Peel Valley. We cover local news, community stories and rural issues that impact the New England, North West and Northern Tablelands regions.

More from Multimedia
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.