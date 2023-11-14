The Northern Daily Leader
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Fleece to Fashion awards judged an international success | See the photos

By Lydia Roberts
November 14 2023 - 5:00pm
FASHIONISTAS in search of the golden fleece need look no further than Armidale, which hosted the international Fleece to Fashion finals on Monday, November 13.

Lydia Roberts

