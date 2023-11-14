FASHIONISTAS in search of the golden fleece need look no further than Armidale, which hosted the international Fleece to Fashion finals on Monday, November 13.
More than 100 garments graced the catwalk, judged by design gurus Akira Isogawa and Johnathan Ward as well as media personality Melissa Hoyer.
The entrants were from across Australia and the ditch, with three collections from New Zealand.
"It really was an international competition and a wonderful way to show what you can do with wool," Fleece to Fashion board member Elizabeth Foster said.
The event has been a staple in the Armidale fashion calendar since 1981 and has undergone various iterations over the years, from its original name, the The England Wool Expo.
Sponsored by wool innovation, Fleece to Fashion is a non-for-profit collective of Australian woolgrowers uniting the fashion and farming communities.
"This is the only wool fashion competition in Australia, we started out quite small but have grown into something that is recognised nationally," Ms Foster said.
Fleece to Fashion has eight categories, including a school section, developing designers, special occasion, menswear, wearable art, celebrating global cultures and wool re-imagined.
Finalists from each category will attend the Fleece to Fashion gala dinner and presentation at Deeargee on November 25.
Media personality Catriona Rowntree will be master of ceremonies for the night.
The main prize is a trip to Milan, Italy. The trip will include a visit to a trend forecasting and design studio in Tuscany, a tour of the mills that process Australian wool in Biella and a visit to the Woolmark Company's office.
