For years, Steph Halpin has carried the nickname 'Hurricane'.
And, as anybody who knew her could tell, it was fitting. The North Tamworth Bears veteran lived life as though she considered every unproductive moment a personal affront.
But having entered her mid-30s and discovered the joys of parenthood, Halpin finally feels the need to slow down.
Which is exactly why she relinquished her position as Bears coach after just one premiership-winning season in the job.
"Given the complexities of it, along with the multiple commitments I had, I just felt like it was the right decision for my family," Halpin said.
Prior to the 2023 season, Halpin told the Leader that she had been approached to coach the Bears previously, but the time had never felt right.
This year, it did. And the results spoke for themselves.
The North Tamworth women won 15 games and lost just two all year. Both of their defeats came at the hands of Kootingal-Moonbi, which they avenged in the grand final.
So would anything have gotten her to stay on? Halpin "can't be sure", even if they had lost final.
"Potentially, it would have felt like unfinished business," she said. "Now that you ask, I can say 'Yeah, maybe'. But I can't be sure."
At this point, Halpin has not even decided whether she will play at all for North Tamworth in 2024.
She knows that she will not continue competing in Ironman, as the training schedule is extremely rigorous, and difficult enough just to balance with league tag - let alone her work as a teacher at Tamworth High School and raising the two children she has with partner, Yedda.
"It's about a 20 hour a week commitment, and with two young kids it's just not fair on my wife," Halpin said.
"I haven't really decided what I'm going to do. But I guess that's a nice thing, too, not to have something in front of me all the time.
"While I love [being busy], it comes at a cost ... something takes a toll, or you miss out on time with your family. There's always something that misses out."
In the end, she has no qualms about stepping back from coaching league tag in 2024, which will be undertaken by Damian Kenniff.
He is "a fantastic incoming coach", Halpin said. And whatever next year holds, she is already loving the extra time with her family.
"The focus is on my kids and my wife," she said.
"And then also just me looking after me."
