Since he first picked up a bowl, Tim Thorning has been making waves on the green.
Initially taking up the sport to kill the time while his dad Scott was playing, by the time he was 10 he was winning club championships and major opens tournaments, and picking up major awards.
Now the Gunnedah bowler has been recognised as one of the best in the state.
Thorning was named Male Junior Bowler of the Year at the annual Bowls NSW Awards Evening held in Sydney last week.
The first time he has been even a finalist, he beat out Cabramatta's Ryan Klem and Mudgee's Tom Rich for the top gong.
Understood to be the first Gunnedah bowler to earn the accolade, Thorning was very happy to win the award.
Putting it up there alongside clinching his first state title as far as achievements, it didn't really come as too much of a surprise given the year he has had.
He is the reigning state singles champion after defeating Rich in an epic final.
He also combined with Jacob Martin, Blayne Cook and Tarnee Ingram to win the fours title.
Later he again teamed up with Ingram, who was one of the three finalists for the Female Junior Bowler of the Year, Ella Cameron and Kyne Allen, to take out the fours format at the 7-a-side Junior Championships.
And last month he won gold as part of the NSW fours team at the 2023 Australian under 18 championships in Perth.
There were too lots of other wins and acknowledgements along the way.
Even still, while feeling optimistic about his chances, he said he was a bit nervous awaiting the announcement.
As he now turns his attention to 2024, Thorning spoke about his main goal being to earn selection in the NSW junior team again.
This year was his first time making that, the gold capping off a great experience.
In the more immediate he has the Junior South Pacific tournament in Wollongong in January.
Now in it's 36th year, it is one of the most prestigious events on the junior bowls calendar.
He also has the [open] State Championships at Dubbo in late March.
Thorning will compete as the Zone 3 champion after coming out on top in a father-son finals battle.
Finding himself down early, Tim came back to take the win 25-22.
It was sweet revenge after his dad had beaten him in the local club singles finals earlier in the year.
