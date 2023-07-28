The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Bowls: Tim Thorning basking in double state title delight

SN
By Samantha Newsam
July 28 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Thorning said it was pretty special to win his first state title. Picture by Ben Krikstolaitis
Tim Thorning said it was pretty special to win his first state title. Picture by Ben Krikstolaitis

Tim Thorning will long remember the 2023 Bowls NSW Junior State Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.