Tim Thorning will long remember the 2023 Bowls NSW Junior State Championships.
The Gunnedah teenager was involved in two title triumphs, and showing nerves of steel he conceded he didn't know he had, clinched both with his final bowl.
It was the realisation of a long-coveted goal for the 15-year-old, who is this weekend off to Tweed Heads to contest the Junior Golden Nugget.
Running since 2002, it is regarded as one of the most prestigious under 18 events on the bowls calendar.
Thorning's second time playing in the tournament, he will head in with a renewed confidence following his heroics at Warilla.
"It was pretty special," Thorning said of his singles win.
"I didn't expect to win."
En route he had to produce some great clutch bowling, winning his second pool game by a shot on the last end.
He then won his semi-final by two shots, again on the final end.
"I just kept thinking to myself that I'd never made a final (he'd made the semis a couple of times) and just wanted to get there," he said.
A 32-end epic, he then had about 15 minutes to get ready for the final.
Thorning felt that probably did help him in the end. He didn't have much time to think about it and get nervous.
It was another thrilling battle with the scores locked at 20-all with one end remaining.
After their first two shots it was still even.
His opponent Tom Rich's next two shots though saw him holding the game.
Shaking off the nerves, Thorning drove the bowl hard down the green to knock away Rich's wing bowl and then remove his back bowl as well.
Exactly the outcome he was after, he couldn't have executed the shot any better.
"I played it as good as I could get it," he said, adding that he knew probably half-way down that it was going to do what he wanted.
By his own admission having not played that well in the lead-up, the final was in his assessment probably the best game he's played "in a long time" - a bit of a break working wonders.
Away for about four weeks and having a run of four or five tournaments including the under 18s tri series between NSW, Queensland and Victoria, with six days between his last event and the state titles he just "took some time away".
"I felt like I just needed to get away," Thorning said.
Other than the odd practice he didn't really pick up a bowl. It freshened him up mentally.
He didn't have too long to celebrate his singles success with the fours starting the next day.
In both the semi and final they were down by multiple shots early but clawed their way back.
The semi they ended up pulling away by nine shots, but the final again came down to the final end.
Stepping up to the mat, Thorning again pulled out the shot that was needed and they went on to win 13-12.
