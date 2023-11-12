It was a big move made easier by a not-so-secret "weapon".
In January, Nick Buckland's desire to "get out of Walcha" resulted in him coming to Tamworth with his elder sister Melissa.
It was the type of scenario Buckland - named the Tamworth Kangaroos' most consistent player in 2023 - was well-equipped to handle, at least in one aspect.
A chip off the old block, he is "tight" with his money. "Everyone knows it, my friends all know it," he said.
"He's terrible with it ... he's tight," he said of his father Greg, adding: "Tight with his money, that's where I got it from."
On the cusp of his 22nd birthday, Buckland is a sewage distribution operator at the Tamworth Regional Council.
After finishing year 12 at Walcha Central School, which is regards as his greatest achievement, he worked on a road-maintenance crew at Walcha Council.
Read also:
"I like making money, working," he said, adding that having cash in the bank made him feel secure.
"If anything happens, if anything bad happens, hopefully I'll do all right."
The move to Tamworth had been "really good", said Buckland, who met his girlfriend, Maddy Godley, after the relocation.
He liked having her at Roos games this year, in what was his debut season for the club. Last year, he won a premiership with the Nomads.
"Just get out of Walcha, get out of the small town, move to somewhere bigger," he said of his decision to leave his hometown - the biggest challenge of his young life.
"I've never done it before," he said of the move. "It can be hard for some people, moving out of home."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.